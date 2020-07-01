West Indies great Sir Everton Weekes dies aged 95

West Indies great Sir Everton Weekes has died aged 95.

Born in Barbados, Weekes was one of the finest batsmen the West Indies ever produced, finishing with an average of 58.61 from his 48 Tests.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RnwoJkhjPd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2020

Along with Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Frank Worrell, Weekes was known as one of the 'Three W's', who famously helped the West Indies to a historic Test series win in England.

The trio made Test debuts within weeks of each other in 1948 and Weekes, like Walcott and Worrell, is remembered in his native Barbados at the Three Ws Oval.

Weekes, who scored 4,455 Test runs, once scored five successive centuries, before being controversially run out for 90 when going for a sixth.

He received his knighthood in 1995.

The MCC paid tribute to Weekes, with a statement on Twitter reading: "Everyone at MCC and Lord's are saddened at the news of Sir Everton Weekes' passing.

"He will forever be remembered as one of @windiescricket's finest cricketers.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Everton Weekes, one of West Indies' greatest batsmen and a former ICC match referee, has passed away at the age of 95. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/m6aP7JamPE — ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2020

The England and Wales Cricket Board added its condolences in a Twitter post which said: "A true great of the game. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Sir Everton Weekes' family and friends."

West Indies Players' Association also paid their tribute to Weekes, saying: "WIPA extends sincere condolences at the passing of Sir Everton Weekes.

"We salute a great West Indies icon; Sir Everton made an invaluable contribution to the sport, his country and the region, we were blessed to have him among us, may his soul rest in peace."