West Indies' Jason Holder says home advantage gives England edge in Test series

West Indies captain Jason Holder is preparing for the first Test at the Ageas Bowl

West Indies captain Jason Holder regards his side as underdogs to retain the Wisden Trophy going into their three-Test series against England.

Holder's men, who defeated England 2-1 in the Caribbean last year, begin their defence of the trophy when the sides meet in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Wednesday.

But, although all three Tests take place behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Holder still feels home advantage will be a key factor in the outcome of the series.

"England would probably be favourites in their own conditions," said the Barbadian all-rounder.

"They're a very, very strong side in home conditions and they've got a really good track record at home. We've got our work cut out to beat England.

"England are not going to just roll over and die, they're going to come at us very, very hard and those guys want to win just as badly as we do.

Holder (L) says the presence of experienced team-mates such as Kraigg Brathwaite has made his job easier as West Indies captain

"I really expect a keen contest and it's a matter for us to dethrone England in their backyard, which is not going to be easy."

The first Test brings Holder into direct competition with his fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes, who leads England for the first time while Joe Root is away attending the birth of his second child.

Holder thinks Ben Stokes will rely on the support of senior players in his first Test as England captain

Having captained the Test side for almost five years, Holder - who declined to be drawn on the make-up of the visitors' team in Southampton - feels his role has been made easier by the backing of senior team-mates.

The 28-year-old suggested Stokes would find similar support in the England camp, saying: "I wish him all the best in this one game as captain. I think England are in capable hands.

"He's an excellent cricketer, a great competitor and I'm sure the guys in his dressing room look up to him. He'll have experienced campaigners in his dressing room to help him along, I'm sure.

"I think my captaincy has been made a lot easier by my players, particularly senior guys like Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Kraigg Brathwaite, just to name a few.

"These guys have helped tremendously on and off the park - they have made the job a lot easier. I've really enjoyed leading this team, it's a bright and talented group."

