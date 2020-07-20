Former West Indies quicks Michael Holding and Ian Bishop share tips in fast bowling masterclass

17:49 Former West Indies quicks Michael Holding and Ian Bishop discuss the art of fast bowling in this demo Former West Indies quicks Michael Holding and Ian Bishop discuss the art of fast bowling in this demo

With more than 400 Test wickets between them, Michael Holding and Ian Bishop certainly know a thing or two about the art of fast bowling.

The former West Indies quicks joined Nasser Hussain in the nets at Emirates Old Trafford for a fast bowling masterclass during the second #raisethebat Test.

Bishop and Holding analysed the strengths and weaknesses of today's Test pacemen and indulged in the odd dose of nostalgia, in a video you can watch at the top of the page.

Among other topics, Holding offered some tips on correct use of the crease and the benefits of a reduced run-up - including his reasons for advising England's Mark Wood to shorten his approach to the wicket.

Holding advised England's Mark Wood to bowl off a shorter run-up

He also pointed out how short-pitched bowling can be employed to disrupt a batsman's rhythm, saying: "It's all about getting into someone's head.

"The very next ball, the batsman's going to be tentative. If you can get him to be a fraction late in his decision or his strokeplay, you've won the battle and more than likely you're going to get a wicket."

Bishop looked closely at the importance of a fast bowler's grip and delved into personal experience to explain why a 'mixed action' can cause back problems.

On Jofra Archer's technique, Bishop added: "I think his run-up deceives a lot of people. When Jofra's bowling at his fastest, he is actually racing into the crease but because he does it so easily, he doesn't look as though he's racing in."