Shai Hope dropped by West Indies for two-Test series in New Zealand

Shai Hope has been dropped by West Indies for the two-Test series in New Zealand in December.

Hope became the first man to score two centuries in the same first-class game at Headingley when he steered West Indies to a famous win over England in August 2017.

However, they remain the only hundreds in his 34-match career, with the 26-year-old averaging 19.48 since December 2017 and just 14.45 since February 2019.

Hope averaged below 18 in the 2-1 series defeat in England in July and his Test average has slipped to 26.27 - in stark contrast to his one-day international average of 52.20 from 78 games.

West Indies lead selector, Roger Harper, said of Hope: "I think we would all agree that he's not been at his best in Test cricket for quite a while.

"Sometimes, by continuing to select a player, you do them more harm than good. So, we've given him an opportunity to go away and work on his game.

"The head coach, Phil Simmons, has put a programme in place to help him get back to his best. He's not being left to his own devices.

"He has an important part to play in the future of West Indies cricket - there's a tremendous future for him in Test cricket but he needs to get his batting back to where we know it can be.

"That's what this is about - giving him that opportunity to find his mojo again in Test cricket and come back a stronger and better player."

Batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Keemo Paul have returned to the squad after opting out of the England tour amid coronavirus concerns.

The Test matches between New Zealand and West Indies will take place in Hamilton (December 3-7) and Wellington (December 11-15).

West Indies will also play New Zealand in three T20Is ahead of the Test series, with the white-ball games held in Auckland (November 27) and Mount Maunganui (November 29 and November 30).

Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have opted out of the tour due to health and travel concerns and the demands of lockdown life.

West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach

Test Reserves: Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua DaSilva, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams