Kyle Mayers - remember the name! West Indies batsman stuns cricket with debut double century

Kyle Mayers - West Indies' history maker

While many eyes were on England's first Test in India, a cricketing star was born in neighbouring Bangladesh as West Indies debutant Kyle Mayers played an innings for the ages in Chittagong.

The 28-year-old from Barbados hit a quite remarkable 210 not out from 310 balls to steer an under-strength West Indies to a miraculous three-wicket win over Bangladesh as the tourists reached their target of 395.

Mayers - who averaged in the twenties from his previous 32 first-class games - masterminded the highest-ever successful run chase in Asia, shattering records and leaving social media ablaze.

The stats

- Mayers' knock was the just the second match-winning, fourth innings double-century in Test history after fellow West Indian Gordon Greenidge's 214 not out against England at Lord's in 1984

- He is only the sixth batsman to score a double century in the fourth innings of a Test match and just the sixth batsman to score a double century on Test debut

- Mayers' fourth-wicket partnership of 216 with Nkrumah Bonner (86) is the second-highest by any pair of debutants, after the 249 added by Khalid Ibadulla and Abdul Kadir for Pakistan against Australia at Karachi in 1964.

- Only three players - Lawrence Rowe (314), Tip Foster (287) and Yasir Hameed (260) have scored more runs than Mayers' 250 in their first Test

West Indies pulled off the highest successful Test run chase in Asia, the second-highest for the West Indies and the fifth-highest in all Test cricket

- None of the last 16 teams to win the toss and bat in a Test have managed to win the match.

The reaction

What a sensational win from the @windiescricket. We never stop fighting and that's what we proved today. Absolutely buzzing with the winning feeling.



Test Cricket you beauty!!! #BANvWI — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) February 7, 2021

Kyle Mayers ... Remember the name !!! 4th innings 210no on debut to win the game ... 🙌🙌🙌 #BANvWI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 7, 2021

After the sadness that greeted me this morning my day ends with such joy.

I am extremely proud and overjoyed for @K_Brathwaite @KyleMayers32 and the entire @windiescricket Test squad in Bangladesh on our victory in the first test. Amazing run chase today. #ProudWestIndian — Phil Simmons (@Coachsim13) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Kyle Mayers is playing well...what must be one of best innings of the 21st century — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) February 7, 2021

Consider the inexperience. Consider that it’s tough condition on the final day of a test in Asia. This has to be one of the most significant achievements in The history of Wet Indies cricket. Well played Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner @Coachsim13 Kraigg and the team. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 7, 2021

This is what I love to see. fight and determination form the west indies. Congratulations 👏 to all the players. @windiescricket #lovetestcricket #BANvWI 💪 — Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) February 7, 2021

West Indies. Unbelievable.

One of the greatest chases. 210 on debut for Mayers.

Beating Bangladesh on their home ground chasing 395. Wow West Indies. Looks like a year where

Away teams will dominate.#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/IA0Z2GC5yn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 7, 2021

Mayers: My story should inspire youngsters to work hard

Mayers said: "We never gave up. We always said in the dressing room that we need to keep fighting.

"It's a great feeling to be playing Test cricket. Then to go on and score a century, and then to make it a double, and then go on to win this Test.

"I would like to be thankful to my team-mates, my coaches and family back home. A guy making his debut and making a double should inspire all youngsters to work hard and reach this level."

Brathwaite: West Indies always believed

Stand-in West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite - deputising as skipper with Jason Holder opting out of the tour due to Coid-19 concerns - said: "I won't say it was a depleted side. I was very confident when leaving with this side.

"We were outplayed here in 2018 and we were confident we would do better this time. I have believed in this team from day one.

"It's just about believing in ourselves and backing our plans, and that's what we have done till day five.

"We lost some momentum with three wickets on [Saturday] evening but the pitch was playing well. We knew it was an open game.

"We trusted our plans, and Bonner and Mayers showed that they can stick to the plans, and make it work."