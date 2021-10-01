West Indies' Chris Gayle ends IPL stint with Punjab Kings to 'mentally refresh' ahead of T20 World Cup

Chris Gayle is the leading run-scorer in all T20 cricket, with over 14,000 to his name

Chris Gayle has left his IPL stint with Punjab Kings in order to "mentally recharge and refresh" ahead of West Indies' T20 World Cup campaign.

The 42-year-old put the decision down to bubble fatigue, having played under similar restrictions during the Caribbean Premier League while with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Gayle said: "Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself.

"I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off."

Gayle is in the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup in October and November

Kings head coach Anil Kumble added: "All through the years I've known Chris, he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup."

West Indies take on England in their opening match of the T20 World Cup, in Dubai on October 23.

The Caribbean side will be looking to become three-time champions having won the most recent edition in 2016 as well the 2012 tournament.

