Justin Langer wants Australia to get people 'smiling' when they play South Africa

Justin Langer wants Australia to put in performances that will make people in the country “start smiling a bit” as they meet South Africa for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal.

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are serving bans for the roles they played in a plot to alter the ball in the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March.

Cricket Australia was also recently described as "arrogant" in a review of its culture following the ball-tampering episode, with the organisation's chairman David Peever subsequently resigning.

"It's sad, isn't it? Everyone seems to be at each other. There's lots of criticism," Australia head coach Langer - who took on the role in May following Darren Lehmann's resignation - said ahead of his side's three ODIs and one-off Twenty20 international against the Proteas.

We can put as many words as we like out there, but it's the way we play. It's the way we are on and off the cricket field. Our actions will speak a lot louder than any words we write down. Justin Langer

"What we can do is prepare well, play good cricket, be entertaining and put on a good show so Australians can start smiling a bit.

"One thing sport can do, and Australian cricket can do, is put smiles on faces rather than everyone throwing stones at each other.

"We've got such a proud history of Australian cricket. We've had a few hiccups along the way, not just in the last six or 12 months, but over our history. But we should be so proud of Australian cricket."

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis expects a depleted Australia side to "tone down" their aggression throughout the limited-overs games, which start in Perth on Sunday.

"An Australia-South Africa series is always going to be competitive but I do suspect this series will be a little bit more toned down, especially from the Australian side," he said.

"Not necessarily from a body-language point of view, but maybe from a verbal point of view.

"Whenever you get a chance to play against Australia it feels like you're playing against a very good cricket team.

"When you look at what they've got in their squad at the moment on paper there are some fantastic names there with the ball and with the bat."