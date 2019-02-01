Will Pucovski leaves Australia Test squad with mental health issues

Will Pucovski has left the Australia Test squad

Young Australian batting prospect Will Pucovski has left the Test squad to deal with mental health issues that have sidelined him in the past, Australian cricket officials said.

The 20-year-old smashed a superb 243 for Victoria against Western Australia this season, which saw him parachuted into the national squad for the two Tests against Sri Lanka.

He was overlooked for the first one in Brisbane and again missed out on selection for the second Test currently being played in Canberra.

Pucovski travelled with the squad to the nation's capital but has now been released to return home to Melbourne.

"He reported some challenges over the past few days, and the decision has been made that the best thing for Will's welfare is for him to return home to Melbourne," Cricket Australia doctor Richard Saw said in a statement late Friday night.

"Will has been proactive in this process and while he has made significant progress, he feels this is the best course of action to get ready to play cricket for Victoria."

Pucovski scored a double-century for Victoria at the end of last year

Saw said the decision to release him had been made in consultation with his family, Cricket Australia's medical staff and Cricket Victoria.

"Will's decision to speak up and continue to ask for assistance in managing his ongoing mental health is extremely positive," he added.

"Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria will continue to support Will."