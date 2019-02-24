Cameron Bancroft denies David Warner rift and says ball-tampering trio have stuck by each other

Cameron Bancroft, seen here playing for the Perth Scorchers, scored an unbeaten 138 on his return to first-class cricket for Western Australia

Cameron Bancroft has denied there is a rift between himself and David Warner over comments he made in an interview about the ball-tampering scandal.

Bancroft, whose nine-month ban for his role in the events at Cape Town last March ended in December, revealed Warner suggested to him to tamper with the ball, adding he went along to "fit in and feel valued".

The interview with former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist aired on Fox Sports during the Boxing Day Test against India and led to fierce criticism from former players, including former captain Ricky Ponting, who described the comments as throwing his team-mate "under the bus".

I know that all three of us have really stuck by each other and looked after each other well. Cameron Bancroft

Former captain Steve Smith was also interviewed by Gilchrist and Bancroft has insisted the banned trio have supported each other during their "journey".

"I think all of us, including Dave, have been really challenged through this period of time," Bancroft told state radio station ABC.

"You can't understand the trauma I felt, it was probably very different trauma to how he (Warner) felt, and I can't possibly understand that.

"I guess moving forward there will be great lessons for all of us, including Dave. That's something we've all shared with each other and something I've certainly shared with Dave when we've communicated throughout this entire journey."

Warner and Smith's 12-month bans will not end until March 29 and Bancroft, who made a successful return to first-class cricket on Saturday for Western Australia against New South Wales, said he had "important learnings to share".

Bancroft, David Warner and Steve Smith (far right) were all banned for their part in the ball-tampering scandal at Newlands

"There were some really powerful lessons I learned through my journey that I wanted others to connect and to share with.

"But if I was able to touch people through some parts of my journey, and to help them I guess break through [in] their lives, that was my sole intention for that."

On criticism of the timing of the interview, he added: "At the end of the day, my ban actually finished on the 28th of December, [it] was actually in the middle of the game.

"So I find it hard a little bit to understand, because I was going to need to speak at some point."