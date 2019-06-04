Australia opener Joe Burns diagnosed with fatigue illness

Queensland expect Joe Burns to return to cricket in the near future

Australia batsman Joe Burns has been diagnosed with a fatigue illness after making an abrupt return home from English country cricket last month.

The 29-year-old, who scored 180 in Australia's last Test against Sri Lanka in February, left Lancashire for "personal reasons" after making just one appearance for the club.

Queensland Cricket confirmed he has undergone tests since returning to Australia and has been diagnosed with a "protracted post-infectious fatigue disorder dating back to an October 2018 viral infection".

"Joe is currently undertaking a treatment period of rest and recuperation," Queensland Cricket chief executive Max Walters said.

"A definite prognosis for recovery is unavailable at present; however it is anticipated he will be fully available for cricket in the near future."

The 16-Test opener has scored four centuries for Australia but struggled to nail down a regular starting place since his 2014 debut against India.

He is vying with Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja and David Warner for a top-order spot in Australia's squad for the Ashes series, which starts on August 1 in Edgbaston.