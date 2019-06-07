Australia's Adam Zampa reprimanded for 'audible obscenity' during West Indies clash

Adam Zampa has been reprimanded and given one demerit point by the ICC

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been formally reprimanded by the ICC after he admitted using an 'audible obscenity' during his side's World Cup win over the West Indies on Thursday.

Zampa was also handed one demerit point following the incident, which occurred at the end of the 29th over of the West Indies' innings at Trent Bridge.

The 27-year-old finished with figures of 1-58 as Australia triumphed by 15 runs to secure their second win from as many games at the tournament.

An ICC statement read: "Zampa admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the elite panel of ICC match referees. As such, there was no need for a formal hearing."

Zampa, who has taken a total of 64 wickets in 46 ODIs, is expected to line up for Australia in their next World Cup clash on Sunday, against India at The Oval.