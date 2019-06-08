Australia's David Warner hits local bowler on head at World Cup training session

David Warner was in the nets at The Oval on Saturday when the incident took place

A local net bowler was taken to hospital after being hit on the head by a shot from David Warner during Australia's practice session at The Oval on Saturday.

The player, understood to be club cricketer Jaykishan Plaha, was conscious and talking as he was taken via ambulance to St Thomas' Hospital in central London.

He has undergone a CT scan and was given the all clear but the hospital will continue to monitor the cricketer for delayed concussion.

"The net bowler has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure because it was a head injury," ICC venue manager Michael Gibson told reporters. "He was conscious and smiling as he was taken off."

A visibly shaken Warner took time out of the training session before returning to the nets later on.

Australia - who have won their opening two World Cup matches, against Afghanistan and West Indies - will face fellow unbeaten side India at The Oval on Sunday.

