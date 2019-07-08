Australia's Steve Smith will come good in World Cup clash against England, says Steve Waugh

Steve Smith has struggled since hitting three half-centuries earlier in the World Cup

Steve Waugh is backing former Australia captain Steve Smith to rise to the occasion when the World Cup holders face England in Thursday’s semi-final at Edgbaston.

Smith, who resigned as skipper following the 'Sandpapergate' scandal in March 2018 and also served a year's suspension, has been booed regularly by English crowds during the tournament.

Despite scoring three half-centuries earlier in the competition, the 30-year-old has endured a lean spell with the bat lately, mustering just 51 runs in Australia's last four group fixtures.

Steve Smith has been jeered by crowds during the tournament

However, Waugh - who captained Australia to World Cup success in 1999, the last time the tournament was staged in England - expects Smith to play a key role when his side take on the hosts for a place in the final.

"It's the highest honour, leading the boys out on the field and representing Australia," Waugh told Sky Sports News. "When that's taken away, it's going to have some impact.

"You can just see he's struggling to find his form a little bit. But he is a big match player and the one thing about Steve Smith is that every time someone writes him off, he does well.

"So I expect him to do well in the semi-final. He hasn't been at his best and he's an emotional sort of guy, so it will affect him a lot, what's been going on with the crowd noise.

"He seems a bit fidgety at the moment. So he just needs to calm down a little bit, 10 per cent, and he'll score runs.

"I think (fast bowler) Pat Cummins and Smith are the two guys that, if they can lift it in the semi-final, Australia can win the World Cup."

Steve Waugh (second from right) captained Australia to the World Cup at Lord's in 1999

Smith may be promoted to bat at three in place of Usman Khawaja, who was ruled out of the rest of the tournament after picking up a hamstring strain during Australia's 10-run defeat to South Africa on Saturday.

A century stand between David Warner - who was also banned for 12 months for his part in the ball-tampering incident - and wicketkeeper Alex Carey almost snatched victory for the Australians.

Waugh views Carey as imperative to the team's hopes of retaining the trophy, along with left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc, who has spearheaded the attack with 26 wickets, more than any other bowler in the tournament to date.

Alex Carey hit 85 from 69 balls against South Africa

"We've got quality in the side and Mitchell Starc does lead the way," Waugh added. "He is a match-winner, particularly at the death, bowling those yorkers at 150k per hour. It's very difficult for batsmen to keep them out.

"Look at the last World Cup final (in 2015) - New Zealand tried to take him on and lost a load of wickets, so you've got to be careful against a guy like that.

"He's our trump card. He loves the big matches and I think you've got to see him off and attack the other bowlers.

"Alex Carey to me has been the revelation of this side. I'd describe him as a hybrid between Mike Hussey and Michael Bevan.

"He's that good a player and he'll have an impact in the semi-final. I think he's the crucial batsman for Australia in that middle order."

Mitchell Starc is the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup

Australia overcame England by 64 runs when the sides met at Lord's in the group phase, but Waugh does not envisage that result having any bearing on Thursday's rematch.

"No doubt it'll give Australia confidence because they did it tough, batting first in those conditions, but they could have lost three or four wickets in the first 15-20 overs with a couple of edges going England's way and that dictated the whole match," he said.

"It'll come down to an individual piece of brilliance in the field, something like an incredible run-out or that one-handed catch Ben Stokes did early on.

"I think somebody will be able to influence the match by the quality of their fielding because the batting and bowling are very close. It may come down to that one outstanding performance."

