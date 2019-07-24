David Warner hits fifty as wickets tumble in Australia Ashes warm-up

David Warner scored 58 on day two of Australia's Ashes warm-up

David Warner hit the first fifty in the match as bowlers once again dominated Australia's intra-squad Ashes warm-up in Southampton.

Warner made 58 at the top of the order for the Brad Haddin XII against the Graeme Hick XII on a day on which 15 wickets fell, making it 32 in two days after 17 batsmen were dismissed on the opening day at The Ageas Bowl.

The Haddin side were skittled for 170 in their second knock - Warner, Will Pucovski (37), Alex Carey (26) and Marcus Harris (15) the only players to pass six as Mitch Marsh (5-34) and James Pattinson (3-19) starred.

The Hick team had been rolled for 120 in their first innings after resuming on 96-7, with Pat Cummins snaring 5-24 and Peter Siddle 4-31.

They then closed on 35-2 in their second dig - Cameron Bancroft unbeaten on 25 but Steve Smith out for eight - meaning they will require a further 121 runs for victory on day three.

