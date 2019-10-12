Australia Test captain Tim Paine ends 13-year wait for second first-class century

Tim Paine has scored his first first-class century in 13 years

Australia Test captain Tim Paine has scored his second first-class hundred - 13 years after his first.

The 34-year-old hit 121 for Tasmania against Western Australia at The WACA in the Sheffield Shield as he passed three figures for the first time since 2006 against the same opposition.

Paine struck 215 at The WACA 13 years ago in what was his fifth first-class match but had to wait until his 125th game - and a further 4,738 days - to score another century.

Current Australia coach Justin Langer was opening the batting for Western Australia when Paine notched his maiden first-class hundred.

Paine captained Australia to an Ashes retention against England this summer after the five-match series ended 2-2.

However, he averaged just 20 with the bat and passed fifty only once in 10 innings, hitting 58 in the first innings of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

David Warner fared even worse in the Ashes, averaging 9.50 after scoring just 95 runs in 10 knocks, including three ducks in a row, but returned to form this week with 125 for New South Wales against Queensland.

But Steve Smith, who managed 774 runs in seven Ashes innings at 110.57 and only failed to pass fifty once, was out for a duck in the same game.