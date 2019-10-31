Australia's Glenn Maxwell takes break from cricket over mental health concerns

Glenn Maxwell has been proactive in identifying his issues, Australia's team psychologist said

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has decided to take a break from cricket due to mental health concerns, Cricket Australia has said.

The governing body released a statement saying the 31-year-old would not continue playing in the current T20 series against Sri Lanka and is also expected to miss the match against Pakistan next week.

Team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd said: "Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game.

"Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff."

"The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support," CA's executive general manager of national teams Ben Oliver added.

"Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria's support staff to ensure Glenn's well-being and his reintegration into the game.

"We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space; and respects their privacy at this time.

"He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer."

He will be replaced in the Australian squad by Darcy Short.