Australia's Ellyse Perry out of T20 World Cup with hamstring injury

Ellyse Perry hurt her hamstring fielding against New Zealand in Melbourne

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry will miss the rest of the Women's T20 World Cup after suffering a right hamstring injury.

Perry was helped off the pitch during Monday's four-run win over New Zealand in Melbourne, a result that secured the Southern Stars' progression to the last four and knocked out the White Ferns.

Four-time champions Australia will face either South Africa or England in Thursday's semi-final in Sydney and skipper Meg Lanning is confident that her side can cope without Perry.

"Ellyse has been a massive part of our squad and team for a long time and you can't replace her," said Lanning. "But we've got 15 players here who can do a job and you need a squad to win a World Cup.

Perry is helped by team-mates against New Zealand

"You can't rely on one or two players and use the same 11 players every game. We're going to have to use the depth we've got - that's just the reality of elite sport, unfortunately.

"I have full confidence that whoever comes in can play a role. We're just going to have to get through it and maybe play slightly differently but that's fine. You've got to adapt."

Of Perry's injury, which will also rule her out of the tour of South Africa later this month, Australia team doctor Pip Inge said: "Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury. It is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time."

Australia head coach Matthew Mott added: [Perry] gives her absolute all every time she takes to the field for her country and that was evident again against New Zealand in the selfless manner in which she threw herself into her batting, bowling and fielding performances.

"We're confident that we have enough depth in the squad to cover her batting and bowling and know whoever gets an opportunity will make a strong contribution."

Georgia Wareham (R) took three wickets in Australia's four-run win over New Zealand

Australia - who will not name a replacement for Perry - finished second in Group A, behind India, and will now face the winners of Group B in Thursday's second semi-final.

England top Group B at the moment but will be leapfrogged by South Africa if the Proteas beat West Indies on Tuesday.

