Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts resigns amid leadership criticism

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has resigned after months of criticism over his handling of the coronavirus shutdown.

Nick Hockley, an Englishman who is the chief executive of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, has been appointed as CA's interim chief while the board begins the search for a permanent replacement.

CA chairman Earl Eddings said the organisation wanted a "new leadership style" and the long-term successor to Roberts, who had 18 months to run on his contract, would need strong communication skills.

"Kevin and I and the board have worked out over the last three-four months that things do need to change," Eddings said of Roberts, who had 18 months to run on his contract.

"Kevin tendered his resignation and we agreed. Now we move on."

Roberts, who succeeded James Sutherland after his 17-year tenure in October 2018, becomes the third CEO of a major Australian sport to depart during the coronavirus pandemic following National Rugby League boss Todd Greenberg and Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle.

Nick Hockley - the new interim Cricket Australia CEP - is head of the T20 World Cup 2020 local organising committee

His tenure has come under scrutiny since a decision to furlough about 80 per cent of staff at head office in April to "proactively" manage the impact of coronavirus.

Roberts also attempted to push through further cost-cutting programs but state associations that nominate members to CA's executive board pushed back against the governing body's proposed reductions to grants.

Players were also upset by proposals to reduce domestic scheduling and were sceptical about CA's bleak forward estimates of revenue projections that underpin their pay.

Eddings said domestic cricket was "not out of the woods" and that hosting the 16-team Twenty20 World Cup in October as scheduled was "unrealistic" due to travel restrictions.

He also confirmed CA would announce redundancies as part of a restructure on Wednesday.