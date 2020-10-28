Australia targeting crowds of 25,000 for Boxing Day Test against India
Last Updated: 28/10/20 12:15pm
Authorities are targeting crowds of at least 25,000 people per day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Australia's second Test against India on Boxing Day.
Melbourne, Australia's second most populous city, was released from a coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday, with retail and hospitality businesses opening their doors for the first time in months.
Victoria state sports minister Martin Pakula said the government would develop a plan with Cricket Australia and the MCG to allow the famed 100,000-seat stadium to be at one-quarter capacity for the Test starting on December 26.
"We've been really clear with Cricket Australia and the MCG that we'll make final decisions about numbers closer to the day, depending on the epidemiological situation that abides at the time," he said.
"At this stage, (25,000) is what we believe would be the safe and appropriate number per day here at the MCG."
Pakula said he would not rule out raising the cap if the health situation allowed.
Australia vs India schedule
ODI series
- 1st ODI - November 27, Sydney
- 2nd ODI - November 29, Sydney
- 3rd ODI - December 2, Canberra
T20 series
- 1st T20I - December 4, Canberra
- 2nd T20I - December 6, Sydney
- 3rd T20I - December 8, Sydney
Test series
- 1st Test - December 17-21, Adelaide (day-night Test)
- 2nd Test - December 26-30, Melbourne
- 3rd Test - January 7-11, Sydney
- 4th Test - January 15-19, Brisbane
Injured Rohit out of India tour to Australia
Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of India's tour to Australia with a hamstring injury with KL Rahul recalled to the Test squad.
The BCCI has named squads for all three formats as they prepare to play four Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals in Australia in December and January.
Seamer Ishant Sharma has also been left out as he continues to recover from an abdominal muscle tear that ruled him out of the IPL, where Rohit sustained his injury, but there are Test recalls for Rahul and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has earned his first call-up to the red-ball squad.