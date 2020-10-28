Australia targeting crowds of 25,000 for Boxing Day Test against India

Authorities are targeting crowds of at least 25,000 people per day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Authorities are targeting crowds of at least 25,000 people per day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Australia's second Test against India on Boxing Day.

Melbourne, Australia's second most populous city, was released from a coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday, with retail and hospitality businesses opening their doors for the first time in months.

Victoria state sports minister Martin Pakula said the government would develop a plan with Cricket Australia and the MCG to allow the famed 100,000-seat stadium to be at one-quarter capacity for the Test starting on December 26.

"We've been really clear with Cricket Australia and the MCG that we'll make final decisions about numbers closer to the day, depending on the epidemiological situation that abides at the time," he said.

"At this stage, (25,000) is what we believe would be the safe and appropriate number per day here at the MCG."

Australia will play four Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals against India

Pakula said he would not rule out raising the cap if the health situation allowed.

Australia vs India schedule

ODI series

1st ODI - November 27, Sydney

November 27, Sydney 2nd ODI - November 29, Sydney

November 29, Sydney 3rd ODI - December 2, Canberra

T20 series

1st T20I - December 4, Canberra

December 4, Canberra 2nd T20I - December 6, Sydney

December 6, Sydney 3rd T20I - December 8, Sydney

Test series

1st Test - December 17-21, Adelaide (day-night Test)

December 17-21, Adelaide (day-night Test) 2nd Test - December 26-30, Melbourne

December 26-30, Melbourne 3rd Test - January 7-11, Sydney

January 7-11, Sydney 4th Test - January 15-19, Brisbane

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the India squads for their tour of Australia

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of India's tour to Australia with a hamstring injury with KL Rahul recalled to the Test squad.

The BCCI has named squads for all three formats as they prepare to play four Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals in Australia in December and January.

Seamer Ishant Sharma has also been left out as he continues to recover from an abdominal muscle tear that ruled him out of the IPL, where Rohit sustained his injury, but there are Test recalls for Rahul and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has earned his first call-up to the red-ball squad.