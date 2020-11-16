Australia captain Tim Paine in self-isolation after Covid outbreak

Tim Paine is isolating at home in Tasmania after a coronavirus outbreak in South Australia, where the first four rounds of the Sheffield Shield were held

Test captain Tim Paine is among the Australia players in self-isolation after a coronavirus outbreak in South Australia.

Eighteen coronavirus cases have been reported in the state's first outbreak since April, with authorities saying they are facing a "dangerous situation".

Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, has hosted the first four rounds of the Sheffield Shield and players from Paine's side Tasmania as well as Queensland and Western Australia have been told to isolate after returning home.

Paine and Tasmania team-mate Matthew Wade are now in isolation, as are Western Australia duo Ashton Agar and Cameron Green.

Agar and Green could now miss Australia's first one-day international against India in Sydney on November 27.

The outbreak in South Australia could also impact the first Test against India set for Adelaide from December 17, which follows the six white-ball games - three ODIs and three T20Is - across Sydney and Canberra.

Adelaide is also poised to host Big Bash games from late December.

Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins said: "Cricket Australia have thought of every contingency. I'm sure whatever we have to do we'll find a way. I think everyone knows they've got to be adaptable."