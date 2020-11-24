Australia's Steve Smith says he is starting to rediscover his form ahead of series against India

Steve Smith is hoping to rediscover his best form as Australia take on India this winter

Australia batsman Steve Smith claims to have "found my hands again" ahead of the forthcoming series against India.

It may sound a strange revelation for one of the world's greatest batsmen, but Smith goes into Friday's opening one-day international having missed around four months of cricket during lockdown before a disappointing IPL campaign with the Rajasthan Royals.

The 31-year-old is now holed up in quarantine, mostly shadow batting in his hotel room, but he feels he has made a breakthrough in the nets.

"I'm good at the moment," he said. "It's a bit different being in quarantine for the last 10 days or so but we've been able to train and keep up our skills.

"I haven't played a game for almost a month - we got knocked out of the IPL quite early - so I'm excited to get back playing and hopefully starting the summer well.

S Africa vs England Live on

"I've done a bit of shadow batting, I copped a few messages last night saying stop tapping my bat down.

"But because we've got a smaller group for a training session it's been good for batters like myself to get time in the nets.

"I was disappointed with my batting through the IPL. I wasn't consistent enough and never got into a good rhythm.

"But the last few days I've found something, I've sort of found my hands. It's taken three or four months but I've found them.

7:55 Australia batsman Steve Smith talks to Nasser Hussain about his excellent recent T20 form and the reasons behind it Australia batsman Steve Smith talks to Nasser Hussain about his excellent recent T20 form and the reasons behind it

"Theoretically it is a simple thing. It's just getting that feel of the bat behind my toe the right way, the way my hands come up the bat. It's hard to explain.

"But it just hasn't quite been right until two days ago. I found a little something and everything just clicked in."