0:38 Australia captain Tim Paine has condemned the alleged racist abuse directed towards India players during the Sydney Test Australia captain Tim Paine has condemned the alleged racist abuse directed towards India players during the Sydney Test

Cricket Australia could hand indefinite bans to any fans found guilty of racially abusing India players during the third Test in Sydney.

CA has launched an investigation with New South Wales Police after India bowler Mohammed Siraj's complaint led to the ejection of six fans from the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

A day earlier, India lodged a formal complaint after allegations of racial abuse towards Siraj and fellow pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Cricket Australia's interim chief executive Nick Hockley told reporters on Monday: "If something has been found, we will act strongly.

India bowlers Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Mohammed Siraj (R) were allegedly abused on day three of the Test

"There are sanctions including anything up to not being permitted to coming into any cricket match under Cricket Australia's jurisdiction for an indefinite period of time.

"We have expressed our concern and our regret that Mohammed Siraj felt the need to go and report in the way that he did.

"We also feel pleased that he could feel safe to do that and now we need to let New South Wales police and our team conduct the investigation."

Australia captain Tim Paine condemned the alleged abuse when he spoke to the media on Monday after the third Test ended in a draw.

"I think it's bitterly disappointing," he said. "I'm really disappointed that it happened in Australia. I just wanted the Indian boys to know that we don't condone it either."

1:45 Ravichandran Ashwin says the India team has been subjected to nasty abuse from the crowd in Sydney in the past Ravichandran Ashwin says the India team has been subjected to nasty abuse from the crowd in Sydney in the past

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says he has experienced "nasty" behaviour from Sydney crowds in the past following the allegations of abuse the third Test.

Speaking after stumps on day four, Ashwin said: "They have been quite nasty, they have been hurling abuses as well, but this is the time they have gone one step ahead and used racial abuse.

"Personally I think Adelaide and Melbourne weren't as bad. But this has been a continuous thing at Sydney. I have experienced it as well. They do tend to get nasty. I don't know why and for what reason.

"It is definitely not acceptable in this day and age. We have evolved as a society. This must definitely be dealt with with an iron first and we must make sure that it doesn't happen again. Unless it is dealt with, people don't find the reason to look at it in a different way.

"I was quite surprised that some sections of the crowd continuously did it and they were no mates around them to pull them up for it. It definitely had to be dealt with. Disappointing is a very, very mild word, I must say."

Hate Won't Stop Us

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

Sky Sports is committed to making our channels a safe place for debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org/forms/online-reporting-form