Australia Women win record 22nd ODI in a row, beat 21-match winning streak achieved by their men's side in 2003

Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry celebrate Australia's world-record 22nd consecutive win in ODI cricket

Australia Women surpassed their male counterparts by winning a record 22nd one-day international in a row with a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

Meg Lanning's side eclipsed the 21-match winning streak recorded by Ricky Ponting's Australia men's side in 2003, having matched that tally with a victory over New Zealand in Brisbane in October 2020.

Australia Women reached their target of 213 with 69 balls remaining at Bay Oval on Sunday to move 1-0 up in the three-match series against the White Ferns, which continues at the same venue on Wednesday.

Gardner sealed Australia's record-breaking victory, and her fifty, with a six off Amelia Kerr, with the visitors having earlier bowled New Zealand out for 212 in the 49th over.

Australia's world record ODI winning streak from March 12, 2018 to today:



vs India 3-0

vs Pakistan 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs England 3-0

vs West Indies 3-0

vs Sri Lanka 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs New Zealand 1-0@AusWomenCricket | #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/rcF3ta7Eyl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 4, 2021

Congratulations 🎉 to the @AusWomenCricket on breaking the World Record for the most consecutive ODI wins!! 22 in a row, over three years in the making & a pandemic in the middle. They beat @RickyPonting’s side!! Amazing effort by the entire team & support staff. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 4, 2021

Reflecting on the record, Australia skipper Lanning said: "It's a great achievement over a long period of time - it shows how consistent we've been. A strength of ours has been having key pillars throughout the team.

"We have a mixture of experience and youth and we like to play an aggressive brand of cricket. We don't want to put any handbrakes on."

Amazing contribution from a heap of people over a three-year period, but special shout-out to Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Rachael Haynes who played in each of the 22 straight ODI wins! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/kUQBPmXeeL — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) April 4, 2021

New Zealand had been 159-2 after 37 overs - chiefly thanks to opener Lauren Down (90 off 134) - but slumped once Kerr (33) was stumped by Healy off Megan Schutt (4-32).

Kerr's exit from the first ball of the 38th over ended a 90-run stand with Down and the hosts went on to lose their last eight wickets for just 53 runs - Down caught and bowled by Nicola Carey (3-34).

Australia were reduced to 136-4 in the chase but Perry and Gardner settled any nerves with an unbroken partnership of 76.