Australia Women win record 22nd ODI in a row, beat 21-match winning streak achieved by their men's side in 2003

Australia Women win record 22nd one-day international in a row; victory over New Zealand sees Meg Lanning's side trump 21-match winning streak Australia men recorded under Ricky Ponting in 2003; Australia Women lead three-match series 1-0

Last Updated: 04/04/21 8:45am

Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry celebrate Australia's world-record 22nd consecutive win in ODI cricket
Australia Women surpassed their male counterparts by winning a record 22nd one-day international in a row with a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

Meg Lanning's side eclipsed the 21-match winning streak recorded by Ricky Ponting's Australia men's side in 2003, having matched that tally with a victory over New Zealand in Brisbane in October 2020.

Australia Women reached their target of 213 with 69 balls remaining at Bay Oval on Sunday to move 1-0 up in the three-match series against the White Ferns, which continues at the same venue on Wednesday.

Gardner sealed Australia's record-breaking victory, and her fifty, with a six off Amelia Kerr, with the visitors having earlier bowled New Zealand out for 212 in the 49th over.

Reflecting on the record, Australia skipper Lanning said: "It's a great achievement over a long period of time - it shows how consistent we've been. A strength of ours has been having key pillars throughout the team.

"We have a mixture of experience and youth and we like to play an aggressive brand of cricket. We don't want to put any handbrakes on."

New Zealand had been 159-2 after 37 overs - chiefly thanks to opener Lauren Down (90 off 134) - but slumped once Kerr (33) was stumped by Healy off Megan Schutt (4-32).

Kerr's exit from the first ball of the 38th over ended a 90-run stand with Down and the hosts went on to lose their last eight wickets for just 53 runs - Down caught and bowled by Nicola Carey (3-34).

Australia were reduced to 136-4 in the chase but Perry and Gardner settled any nerves with an unbroken partnership of 76.

