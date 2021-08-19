T20 World Cup: Australia pick uncapped Josh Inglis; David Warner and Steve Smith return

Josh Inglis has been named in Australia's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup

Australia have selected uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis in their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup, while Steve Smith and David Warner are among a host of first-choice players to return after missing the recent series defeats in West Indies and Bangladesh.

Inglis, who was born in Leeds before moving to Australia as a teenager, is the leading run-scorer in this year's Vitality Blast, having scored 531 runs for Leicestershire Foxes, including two centuries.

The 26-year-old also struck two half-centuries for London Spirit in the group stages of The Hundred, ending the campaign with 72 from 45 balls against Welsh Fire in Cardiff on Wednesday night.

Inglis' inclusion means there is no place for fellow wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who scored just 57 runs in eight T20I innings across the West Indies and Bangladesh series, in which Australia suffered successive 4-1 defeats.

Matthew Wade is set to be first-choice gloveman for Australia during the tournament in the UAE and Oman, with the team's first game coming against South Africa on October 23.

Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey said: "Josh has been on our radar for some time with his performances in white ball cricket and more recently in the Vitality Blast.

"He offers the squad flexibility in the batting order with his adaptability, counterattacking ability and power striking. He is a player we are excited about for the future."

Steve Smith is among a number of players to return after missing the recent series defeats in West Indies and Bangladesh

Smith, Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson are the senior players back in a squad that will be captained by Aaron Finch, who is currently recovering from knee surgery.

Bailey added: "We are confident this squad has the ability to take the side deep into what will be an extremely competitive tournament.

"We have some of the best players in the world in their respective roles combined with the collective experience to succeed against the very best T20 sides in the world."

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams