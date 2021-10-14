Will Pucovski sees specialist after experiencing concussion symptoms for the 10th time

Australia's Will Pucovski scored 62 and 10 in his debut Test, against India in January

Concerns over Will Pucovski are growing after it was reported the opening batter is experiencing concussion symptoms again a week after taking a blow to the head in training.

It is believed the 23-year-old Pucovski, who has been tipped to open the batting for Australia in this winter's Ashes series against England alongside David Warner, has had nine previous concussions in his short career.

The Victorian averages in excess of 50 in first-class cricket and is rated as one of his country's brightest prospects.

Cricket Victoria confirms Will Pucovski received a knock to the head in training with Victoria last week.



His state side said in a statement on their website: "Cricket Victoria confirms Will Pucovski received a knock to the head in training with Victoria last week.

"Will is currently managing his recovery in consultation with CV's medical staff. We look forward to having him back at training as soon as he's recovered."

Pucovski made a half-century on Test debut against India at Sydney in January, his last outing in any format after suffering a shoulder injury which led to him going under the knife the following month.

Australia Test captain Tim Paine said of Pucovski on radio station SEN Hobart: "I was devastated to hear it's happened again. I've spoken to him a bit the last few days. He is improving slowly.

Australia captain Tim Paine has backed Marcus Harris (pictured) to step in as an opening batter during the Ashes if Pucovski is ruled out

"I don't think it's as bad as some of the others he's had before but with his history we have to be very careful with anything around the brain.

"He's a good player of the short ball, you don't average 54 or so in first-class cricket if you can't play the short ball.

"I think he's now more susceptible (to concussion) than other people. He doesn't need to be hit as hard on his head."

Paine also backed Marcus Harris to step up in the Ashes if Pucovski is absent.

Paine said: "He's just come back from a superb six months in England playing for Leicestershire in county cricket.

"We know his first-class record for Victoria has been excellent for some time now, so he's probably the frontrunner."