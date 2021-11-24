The Ashes: Tim Paine resignation shocked team-mates but we want him in team, says Marcus Harris

Tim Paine was appointed Australia captain following the ball-tampering scandal

Australia's Test players were shocked to learn of Tim Paine's resignation from the captaincy over a scandal involving inappropriate messages but are fully behind him to continue as wicketkeeper for the Ashes, batter Marcus Harris said.

Opener Harris said players only became aware of Paine's decision half an hour before he went public last Friday to reveal he had been investigated over lewd text messages sent to a female Cricket Tasmania staffer four years ago.

"People were obviously a bit shocked but we've got a lot of good leaders around our group," Harris told reporters on Wednesday.

"So it's not ideal but someone's going to have to step up and lead from the front.

"Painey will still be around and can still show leadership in many different ways but we're looking forward to getting into camp and getting on with it."

Paine, who has been playing a domestic match in Tasmania this week while other Test players are on the Gold Coast, is the only specialist wicketkeeper in Australia's 15-man Ashes squad.

However, selectors chairman George Bailey has confirmed he is no lock for the first Test - starting in Brisbane on December 8 - while he races to prove himself match-fit after neck surgery.

Harris said Paine was very popular among the playing group, had done a "really good job" under tough circumstances over the last few years and deserved to keep his place in the side.

"I think you'd probably still argue that he's still the best gloveman in the country and he still played a few important innings last summer against India," he said.

"I know he's got all the support of the players and like I said, all that other stuff is up to people above me."

Paine's resignation and Cricket Australia's handling of the scandal have triggered recriminations, with Cricket Tasmania accusing the national body of hanging the wicketkeeper out to dry having cleared him of any wrongdoing in 2018.

The Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday reported players were also unhappy with Cricket Australia's treatment of Paine, but Harris said he was unaware of any rift.

Shane Warne, Australia's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, says the time is right for fast bowler Pat Cummins to succeed Tim Paine as captain of the Test team and blood Josh Inglis as the side's next wicketkeeper.

Pat Cummins is one of the contenders to replace Paine as captain

Vice captain Cummins, 28, has taken 164 wickets in 32 Tests for Australia since making his debut in 2011.

"For me, the time is right to make Pat Cummins captain, something I thought even before the events of Friday unfolded," Warne wrote in Australia's The Daily Telegraph on Sunday last week.

"The poster boy, respected and loved the world over, Pat Cummins should now be named captain, and either Matt Wade, Josh Inglis or Alex Carey should get their chance to come in and play Paine's role in the Test team.

"Inglis gets my vote. He's got silky smooth hands behind the stumps, he's a 360-degree player with the bat and coming off three first-class hundreds last season for Western Australia.

"He's a great team man who I saw first hand at the London Spirit this year. He's 26. Get him in."