The Ashes: Alex Carey's white-ball experience will stand him in good stead, says Cameron Green

Alex Carey looks set to keep wicket for Australia in The Ashes

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green says Alex Carey's experience in one-day cricket will help him make the adjustment to Test cricket if he replaces wicketkeeper Tim Paine for the opening Ashes clash in Brisbane.

Paine stepped away from cricket for an "indefinite mental health break" last week in the wake of his resignation as captain over a "sexting" incident.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday that Josh Inglis had returned to Western Australia, leaving Carey, who has played 83 white-ball internationals, set to make his Test debut against England at The Gabba.

Green, who is set to bat at No 6 for Australia in The Ashes, said: "Alex has been around for quite a while now in that international set-up.

"I'm sure all the confidence he's gained from playing all the one-dayers will hold him in good stead.

Alex Carey's first-class record Matches: 45

45 Runs: 2466

2466 Batting average: 34.73

34.73 Hundreds: 5

5 Fifties: 13

13 Highest score: 143

"The experience that he brings, he's got a really good record in one-day cricket, he's really held that position down really well. Both the guys they could have gone for are world class."

Green made his own Test debut in Adelaide during the India series last December, going on to average 33.71 over four matches with a top-score of 84 but is yet to take a Test wicket.

Cameron Green hopes to make an impact with the ball against England

Green said repeated stress fractures over the last four years had limited his bowling but that he was confident he could make a more meaningful contribution with the ball this season.

"I think heading into the Test summer last year, I was a bit down on confidence. Obviously the last few years I hadn't bowled much and had a few restrictions," he said.

"This year, I've played most games bowling and that will hold me in good stead. There won't be as many nerves flying around this year, I'm really looking forward to it and hopefully I can help out."