The Ashes: Australia replace Josh Hazlewood with Jhye Richardson; David Warner fit to face England
Australia's XI for second day-night Ashes Test sees Richardson come in for Hazlewood, who suffered side strain in nine-wicket win last time out; Warner passed fit to play despite suffering a bruised rib in Brisbane; match at Adelaide Oval begins 4am GMT on Thursday
By Reuters
Last Updated: 15/12/21 6:51am
Jhye Richardson will replace injured paceman Josh Hazlewood but Australia opener David Warner has been cleared to play against England in the second day-night Ashes Test.
Hazlewood was ruled out of Adelaide after suffering a side strain during Australia's nine-wicket win in the first Test at the Gabba.
Two-Test Richardson beat out the uncapped pace veteran Michael Neser for the spot in Australia's attack with captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon.
- Decision time again for England ahead of pink-ball Test
- Joe Root expected too much from 'superhero' Ben Stokes in Ashes opener
Richardson, who generates a lot of pace from a 1.78m frame, re-joins the team nearly three years on from his impressive debut series against Sri Lanka in 2019.
The 25-year-old's international career suffered a setback when he dislocated his shoulder in a fielding mishap against Pakistan's one-day side soon after his Test debut.
But he returned to top form in the Sheffield Shield this season to earn a place in the Ashes squad.
"He played two really good Tests and was on the verge of an Ashes series and a World Cup before his shoulder injury," Cummins told reporters at Adelaide Oval on the eve of the Test, which starts at 4am GMT on Thursday.
"He's worked incredibly hard, had a great start to this year for WA and we think he's firing."
Lefthander Warner suffered a bruised rib after taking a few body blows during his 94 in Brisbane and appeared in some discomfort during a net session on Tuesday.
However, Cummins said the 35-year-old would grind through with the help of a pain-killing injection, if necessary.
"Knowing Davey he's not going to miss this one. He'll be fine when the adrenalin kicks. It's not like a broken bone that is going to get worse," Cummins said.
There were no other changes to the XI that secured a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series at the Gabba.
Australia hold the urn after retaining it in 2019 in England, where they drew the series 2-2 against Joe Root's team.
Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon