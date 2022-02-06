Justin Langer quit Australia head coach role due to lack of player and board support, according to report

Justin Langer resigned from his role as Australia head coach and has been linked with the vacant England job

Justin Langer told Cricket Australia he quit as head coach because he no longer had the support of a number of players, support staff and board members, according to a report in The Australian.

Langer, who has been linked with the vacant England coaching job following the exit of Chris Silverwood on Thursday, turned down a short-term extension with Australia and has now departed the role he had been in since May of 2018.

The Australian said it had obtained a copy of the resignation later Langer sent to Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley, in which he reportedly apologised if he came across as "too intense".

Sky Sports has contacted Cricket Australia for a response.

Langer - who steered Australia to their first T20 World Cup title in November followed by a 4-0 Ashes thrashing of England - is alleged to have written: "I was offered a short-term contract until the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia, with the sentiment of 'going out on a high'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Langer led Australia to the T20 World Cup title in November and then an Ashes victory over England Langer led Australia to the T20 World Cup title in November and then an Ashes victory over England

"After careful consideration I have decided not to accept this contract renewal, and as a result I believe it is in everyone's best interests for the Australian cricket team to begin the next chapter immediately.

"If media reports are correct, several senior players and a couple of support staff don't support me moving forward, and it is now apparent the CA board, and you Nick (Hockley), are also keen to see the team move in another direction. I respect that decision."

There have long been murmurings about some Australia players being unhappy with Langer's coaching style, while Test captain Pat Cummins opted not to publicly endorse the 51-year-old shortly before he announced his resignation.

"There has been a great deal of media speculation on my future as the Australian men's cricket coach over the last 12 months and this has taken an enormous toll on my family," Langer reportedly also said in his letter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cricket Australia CEO explains why Langer was only offered a short-term contract extension Cricket Australia CEO explains why Langer was only offered a short-term contract extension

"I hope through this time, and throughout my tenure, I have held myself with integrity and dignity. My life has been built on values of honesty, respect, trust, truth, and performance and if that comes across as 'too intense' at times, I apologise.

"It is said that in any venture, if you leave things in a better place than when you started then you have done your job.

"Whilst it is not up to me to judge, I hope Australians respect what has been achieved over the last four years in Australian cricket. From day one I believed it was possible to both win and play the game in the spirit that is now expected from our supporters.

"For the last four years it has been proven this can be achieved and I am very proud of the team for their efforts on and off the cricket field. I hope we have made Australians proud and earned respect from countries around the world. I am grateful… I am going out on a high.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain discusses whether anger would be a good fit as England coach, as well as other possible candidates Nasser Hussain discusses whether anger would be a good fit as England coach, as well as other possible candidates

"Australian cricket means the world to me. It has since I was a kid, and I am grateful for the opportunity to play for, and coach our national team.

"I am thankful to the board for the opportunity, and I will take with me many cherished memories and friendships from the last four years. Hopefully a good job has been done and I wish the team every success for the future."

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has criticised Cricket Australia's handling of Langer's departure.

"I actually think that's a really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned," Pointing told ABC Radio.

"It has been a really poor six months for the way that Cricket Australia as a whole have handled some of the better people in Australian cricket, being Langer and Tim Paine.

"I think it's almost been embarrassing the way they've handled those two cases."

Ricky Ponting (left) has criticised the handling of Langer's departure as Australia head coach

"On the back of what's been the best coaching period of [Langer's] international career, it seems like a very strange time for a coach to be departing.

"Reading the tea leaves, it sounds like a few, as he would say to me, a very small group of the playing group and a couple of other staff around the team haven't entirely loved the way he's gone about it.

"That's forced out a man that's put his life, heart and soul into Australian cricket, and done what I believe is a sensational job in turning around the culture and the way the Australian cricket team has been looked at over the last three or four years. That's been enough to push him out of his dream job."