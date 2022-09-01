T20 World Cup: Defending champions Australia include former Singapore batter Tim David in squad

Australia have included former Singapore batter Tim David in their squad for their T20 World Cup defence on home soil later this year

Australia have included former Singapore batter Tim David in a 15-man squad for their T20 World Cup defence on home soil later this year.

David has played 14 T20 internationals for his birth nation Singapore but will now switch allegiances to Australia, having been raised in Perth.

The 26-year-old has made his name in white-ball tournaments, representing Perth Scorchers, Hobart Hurricanes, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lancashire and Southern Brave.

David's T20 strike-rate is an excellent 164.17, with the right-hander hitting 11 fifties and a best of 92 not out in his 122 T20 matches to date.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad Aaron Finch (captain), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's chair of selectors George Bailey said: "Tim (David) continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad.

"He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket."

Australia won the men's T20 World Cup for the first time when they beat New Zealand in the final of the 2021 edition in the UAE last November.

Aaron Finch's side begin their title defence against New Zealand at Sydney on October 22, while their group campaign will also include a clash with England in Melbourne on October 28.

The tournament, which runs from October 16 to November 13 will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa