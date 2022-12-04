Australia beat West Indies by 164 runs in first Test as Nathan Lyon takes six wickets

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul saw Australia to a 164-run win over West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series.

Lyon bagged 6-128 as the West Indies, chasing 498 for victory, were dismissed for 333 before tea on the final day in Perth, with the bowler taking his 21st Test five-for.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (110 off 188) top-scored for West Indies and a late-order rally by Roston Chase (55 off 85) and Alzarri Joseph (43 off 72) prevented a capitulation that had looked likely after the tourists had slumped to 233-7 in the space of 17 overs in the morning.

Chase and Joseph shared a stand of 82 for the eighth wicket against an Australia bowling attack without skipper Pat Cummins due to a thigh complaint.

Part-time off-spinner Travis Head (2-25) eventually bowled Joseph, while Lyon removed Chase before bowling Kemar Roach (0) with his next delivery to ensure Australia won the game and retained the Frank Worrell Trophy ahead of the second and final Test in Adelaide from Thursday.

Image: Marnus Labuschagne scored a double ton in Australia's first innings and a century in their second

Earlier, West Indies lost the overnight pair of Brathwaite and Kyle Mayers (10) in the first hour of the day and managed only 24 runs in 15 overs - Lyon having Mayers caught at slip before bowling Brathwaite.

Brathwaite had defied Australia for just over five hours in scoring his 11th Test hundred.

Jason Holder (3) went for a big drive and edged Head to Steve Smith, who took an excellent tumbling catch at slip, while Josh Hazlewood accounted for Joshua da Silva (12).

West Indies rallied from seven down but remain winless in Tests against Australia since May 2003.

Player of the Match Marnus Labuschagne scored 204 in the hosts' first innings and then an unbeaten 104 not out in their second as he became the first Australian to score a double-hundred and a century in the same match since Greg Chappell in 1974.