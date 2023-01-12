Australia batter David Warner: This is probably my last year in international cricket

Australia batter David Warner says he is probably entering his last year of international cricket with the 36-year-old earmarking the 2024 T20 World Cup in America and the Caribbean as an endpoint.

Warner has amassed over 17,000 international runs across the formats, including 8,132 in Test cricket, since he debuted for his country in a T20 international against South Africa in 2009.

The left-hander, who turns 37 in October, had gone almost three years without a Test ton before he ended that drought with a double century against the Proteas at the MCG in late 2022.

Speaking ahead of his first Big Bash match in nine years on Friday - for Sydney Thunder versus Perth Scorchers - Warner said: "[This will] most likely be my last year of my international career.

"I've got my sights set on the 2024 [T20] World Cup as well, so finishing in the Americas, that'd be nice to top it off with a win over there, pending selection."

Image: Warner was part of the Australia squad that won the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE

Warner: Extra motivation to win in England

Warner's double century against South Africa ended any debate about him being picked for February and March's Test tour of India - where Australia will be looking to win a series for the first time since 2004 - and he also hopes to feature in The Ashes in England in June and July.

The opener's career Test batting average is 46.20 but that drops to 24.25 in India and 26.04 in England, with Warner averaging just 9.50 from 10 innings in the 2019 Ashes series as he bagged three ducks and was dismissed seven times by Stuart Broad.

Speaking to reporters in December, Warner said: "The extra motivation for me is winning in India and completely winning a series in England. I've been told by the coach and the selectors they would like me to be there.

"Was there doubt? Of course there was doubt in my mind but for me it was about going out there and knowing that I've still got that hunger and determination because every time I rock up to training, I've got it.

"People keep telling me, 'you'll know when it's time'. I haven't really felt that at all yet."

On signing for Thunder in the Big Bash, Warner added: "If I can contribute in any way, it'd be awesome.

"I've signed for this year and next year. It's my time to contribute and give back and I've got that time to do that now."

Warner's Australia team-mate Aaron Finch told Fox: "David is a world-class player, as good as anyone who has ever been in the T20 format, so it is huge for the tournament and huge for Sydney Thunder."

Australia have withdrawn from their men's one-day international series against Afghanistan after the Taliban imposed further restrictions on women's and girls' rights.

Image: Australia have withdrawn from a men's ODI series against Afghanistan because of the Taliban's restrictions on women and girls

The three-match series was due to take place in the UAE in March but Cricket Australia announced on Thursday that it had decided to pull out of the series after an "extensive consultation" with stakeholders, including the Australian government.

Cricket Australia said in a statement: "This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms.

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country."