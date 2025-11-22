The Ashes 2025/26: Fixtures, results, dates and venues as England look to beat Australia
All you need to know ahead of 2025/26 Ashes series in Australia - when and where are England playing as they look to win back the urn? Australia retained Ashes in England in 2023 in entertaining and controversial 2-2 draw featuring contentious stumping, rain and Stuart Broad's farewell
Saturday 22 November 2025 14:22, UK
England's men will aim to win The Ashes away from home for the first time in 15 years when they take on Australia this winter.
Since a team led by Sir Andrew Strauss secured a 3-1 triumph in 2010/11, England's Test record down under has been woeful.
Played 15, lost 13, drawn two.
- Ashes homepage as England look to regain the urn🏺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
So, will Ben Stokes' blokes buck that trend and regain the urn?
You never quite know what you will get with this England side but it sure will be fun finding out from November 21!
Ashes series in Australia 2025-26 🏏
All times UK and Ireland
- First Test (Optus Stadium, Perth): Australia beat England by eight wickets 🟡
- Second Test (day/night): Thursday December 4-Monday December 8 (4.30am) - The Gabba, Brisbane
- Third Test: Wednesday December 17-Sunday December 21 (12am) - Adelaide Oval
- Fourth Test: Thursday December 25-Monday December 29 (11.30pm) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Fifth Test: Sunday January 4-Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground
England's Ashes squad
Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.
Australia's Ashes squad (for first Test)
Steve Smith (captain)*, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.
*Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss at least the first Test with a back injury, so Steve Smith will deputise as skipper in Perth.
What happened in the 2023 Ashes?
What didn't?!
Men's Ashes results 2023
- First Test (Edgbaston) - Australia won by two wickets
- Second Test (Lord's) - Australia won by 43 runs
- Third Test (Headingley) - England won by three wickets
- Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) - Match drawn
- Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) - England won by 49 runs
Australia took a 2-0 lead after a nail-biting victory at Edgbaston, secured as an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership of 55 between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took the tourists to their target of 281, was followed by a win at Lord's.
The second Test was memorable for England's headless batting against the short ball, a superb century in vain from captain Ben Stokes, and Jonny Bairstow controversially being stumped by Alex Carey after wandering out of his crease.
Three MCC members also clashed with Australia's David Warner and Usman Khawaja in the Long Room as they walked off for lunch on the fifth and final day, with one of those members subsequently banned for life.
After seemingly everyone, including Prime Ministers, had their say on the Bairstow stumping - something Australia skipper Cummins said he had no regrets over enforcing - England triumphed in the third Test at Headingley to keep the series alive.
They looked on course to win the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford as well, with Australia in a perilous position before consistent heavy rain wiped out the final day and ensured the Baggy Greens would retain The Ashes.
Still, England dusted themselves down and won the final Test at The Kia Oval to earn a 2-2 draw - the retiring Stuart Broad fittingly taking the last wicket of Carey after his trick of switching the bails had earlier come up trumps ahead of dismissing Todd Murphy.
England did not win THE Ashes, although according to Harry Brook, they did win the "moral" Ashes.
In Australia this winter, though, they want the real Ashes back.