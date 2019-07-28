Steve Smith struggling without Australia captaincy, says Steve Waugh

2:05 Former Australia captain Steve Waugh expects the current squad to face a hostile reception from England fans during the Ashes following the ball-tampering scandal. Former Australia captain Steve Waugh expects the current squad to face a hostile reception from England fans during the Ashes following the ball-tampering scandal.

Steve Smith could struggle during the Ashes as a result of being "deflated" by no longer being Australia captain, according to former skipper Steve Waugh.

Smith lost the captaincy and was banned - along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft - over the ball-tampering controversy against South Africa in March last year.

Smith and Warner returned to international action during the World Cup and are expected to make their Test comebacks in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Thursday along with the recalled Bancroft, with all three likely to face a hostile reception from the home crowd.

Smith and David Warner were booed during the Cricket World Cup in England

"You want some passion from the spectators, you want them to get involved," Waugh told Sky Sports. "I don't necessarily agree with booing but it's going to happen and good quality players will block that out and perhaps use it as motivation to play well."

"David Warner's done it really well so far. Steve Smith is probably just getting used to that dynamic. It's different for him being a captain too, because that's the highest honour you can have as a player and to lose that, it's a little bit deflating.

"It puts you off kilter a little bit and it takes a while to find that balance and I think it's taken him a few games to feel comfortable again."

Australia appointed a new coach in Justin Langer and new captain in wicket-keeper Tim Paine following the ball-tampering scandal, and the duo have helped bring stability back to the national team setup.

Cameron Bancroft is set to make his first international appearance since being banned

While there was important restoration work to be done on the team's image both at home and abroad, Waugh has warned that Australia must not stray too far from their instinctively "aggressive" style of play.

"We've got to play the Aussie way and Justin Langer's got to find that balance with Tim Paine," said Waugh, who captained Australia from 1999-2004.

"We don't want to lose the way we're brought up and play our cricket, and our natural positive and aggressive streak. We've got to have that.

"At the same time you've got to tone it down and be aware of the consequences and they were obviously severe with what happened in Cape Town, so there's a fine line you've got to tread."

