The Ashes: Third Test to continue after England Covid scare

The third Ashes Test will continue after England's players were given the all clear to leave their hotel after a Covid scare.

With little over an hour before play was due to start, England's players had not yet left their hotel for the Melbourne Cricket Ground and were instead "awaiting results of Covid tests following a positive test in the team's family group".

But rapid flow test results gave England the all clear to head to the MCG.

Play was delayed by half an hour and will commence at midnight GMT.

England were bowled out for just 185 on the first day of the Boxing Day Test with Australia due to resume on 61 for one in their first innings, trailing by just 124 runs with nine wickets remaining.

The hosts lead 2-0 after romping to comprehensive victories in each for the first two matches of the Ashes series.

Australia can retain the Ashes with a draw in Melbourne.

Pat Cummins, the Australia captain, was forced to miss the second Test in Adelaide and isolate for a week after being identified as a close contact of someone with Covid-19.

Australian authorities are battling a surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant.