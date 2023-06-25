Women's Ashes: Charlotte Edwards admits Australia are favourites but says Kate Cross can be England's saviour

Australia are favourites to win the Ashes Test at Trent Bridge but Kate Cross can be England's saviour, according to Sky Sports pundit Charlotte Edwards.

England were left in a spin by Ashleigh Gardner as their hopes of victory in the lone Women's Ashes Test drastically receded despite the indefatigable Sophie Ecclestone's 10-wicket match haul.

Emma Lamb and Tammy Beaumont had put on an opening stand of 55 but then Gardner's introduction to the attack was the catalyst for a top-order collapse as England ended day four on 116-5.

Test debutant Danni Wyatt made it to stumps unbeaten on 20 with Kate Cross (5no) seeing out 12 deliveries to ensure there were no further alarms.

With England needing an improbable 152 to win on the final day on a Trent Bridge pitch that has shown several signs of keeping low and appreciable turn, Edwards said: "England need to keep batting like they did in that final half hour and Crossy plays a vital role here.

"If Cross and Wyatt can get a 50 partnership to get to a hundred with Amy Jones in next, suddenly you can put some pressure on Australia.

"It's going to be tough for them but they have got to have that belief and obviously there's Sophie Ecclestone to come."

Edwards was impressed with Australia's patience with the ball before Gardner's wily off-spin tore through the hosts.

"They have incredible belief within their group that things will happen and I think that's what great teams have," she said.

"They don't panic and they turn things around very, very quickly and now you'd say they're in pole position on a wicket that favours the bowlers."

Gardner was delighted with her contribution for the tourists but is aware of the threat England can pose on the final day.

"Thankfully for us we've taken five wickets with five more to go," said the 26-year-old all-rounder.

"We have to go in with confidence and I'm sure they will go in with confidence as well knowing they only need 150-odd, but I think as a bowling unit we're good enough to take these final five wickets and I'm sure all of our chats will be around that as well."

Ecclestone, who led England's fightback with the ball on the penultimate afternoon, said: "It's the beauty of Test cricket to be honest. It's mad how things change. It's such a great format of the game that things happen so fast and things change so fast.

"Hopefully we can put them under a bit of pressure in the morning and go back at them."

