The Ashes 2025/26: Fixtures, dates and venues as England look to beat Australia

England's men will aim to win The Ashes away from home for the first time in 15 years when they take on Australia this winter.

Since a team led by Sir Andrew Strauss secured a 3-1 triumph in 2010/11, England's Test record down under has been woeful.

Played 15, lost 13, drawn two.

So, will Ben Stokes' blokes buck that trend and regain the urn?

You never quite know what you will get with this England side but it sure will be fun finding out!

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26 🏏

All times UK and Ireland

First Test: Friday November 21-Tuesday November 25 ( 2.30am ) - Optus Stadium, Perth

Friday November 21-Tuesday November 25 ( ) - Optus Stadium, Perth Second Test (day/night): Thursday December 4-Monday December 8 ( 4.30am ) - The Gabba, Brisbane

Thursday December 4-Monday December 8 ( ) - The Gabba, Brisbane Third Test: Wednesday December 17-Sunday December 21 ( 12am ) - Adelaide Oval

Wednesday December 17-Sunday December 21 ( ) - Adelaide Oval Fourth Test: Thursday December 25-Monday December 29 ( 11.30pm ) - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Thursday December 25-Monday December 29 ( ) - Melbourne Cricket Ground Fifth Test: Sunday January 4-Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground

Image: Optus Stadium in Perth will host the Ashes opener from November 21

England's leadership personnel

Head coach: Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum Captain: Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes Vice-captain: Ollie Pope

Australia's leadership personnel

Head coach: Andrew McDonald

Andrew McDonald Captain: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins Vice-captains: Steven Smith and Travis Head

What happened in the 2023 Ashes?

What didn't?!

Men's Ashes results 2023 First Test (Edgbaston) - Australia won by two wickets

- Australia won by two wickets Second Test (Lord's) - Australia won by 43 runs

- Australia won by 43 runs Third Test (Headingley) - England won by three wickets

- England won by three wickets Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) - Match drawn

- Match drawn Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) - England won by 49 runs

Australia took a 2-0 lead after a nail-biting victory at Edgbaston, secured as an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership of 55 between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took the tourists to their target of 281, was followed by a win at Lord's.

The second Test was memorable for England's headless batting against the short ball, a superb century in vain from captain Ben Stokes, and Jonny Bairstow controversially being stumped by Alex Carey after wandering out of his crease.

Three MCC members also clashed with Australia's David Warner and Usman Khawaja in the Long Room as they walked off for lunch on the fifth and final day, with one of those members subsequently banned for life.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A fired-up Stuart Broad took it to the Australian team after Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping in the second Test of the 2023 Ashes

After seemingly everyone, including Prime Ministers, had their say on the Bairstow stumping - something Australia skipper Cummins said he had no regrets over enforcing - England triumphed in the third Test at Headingley to keep the series alive.

They looked on course to win the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford as well, with Australia in a perilous position before consistent heavy rain wiped out the final day and ensured the Baggy Greens would retain The Ashes.

Still, England dusted themselves down and won the final Test at The Kia Oval to earn a 2-2 draw - the retiring Stuart Broad fittingly taking the last wicket of Carey after his trick of switching the bails had earlier come up trumps ahead of dismissing Todd Murphy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Broad's 'trick' worked its magic once again as he dismissed Australia's Todd Murphy shortly after switching the bails

England did not win THE Ashes, although according to Harry Brook, they did win the "moral" Ashes.

In Australia this winter, though, they want the real Ashes back.