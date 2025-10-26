The Ashes: Australia captain Pat Cummins out of first Test vs England with Steve Smith to lead home side

England have been dealt an Ashes boost with Australia captain Pat Cummins ruled out of the first Test in Perth from November 21 due to a back injury.

Steve Smith will lead the hosts at Optus Stadium in Cummins' absence.

Cummins had said earlier this month that he was "less than likely" to feature in Perth after being diagnosed with a lumbar stress problem in September.

The 32-year-old has not played since the third Test in the West Indies in July.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald says the seamer has now "run out of time" to be considered for the Ashes opener but is "hopeful" he will be able to return for the day-night second Test in Brisbane from December 4.

McDonald said: "We flagged a week or so ago that it would take four-plus weeks to get him up and running and we've run out of time, unfortunately.

"But we are really optimistic and hopeful for the second Test match. He'll be back bowling this week and that's a huge step. We'll see how he pulls up and then we'll make decisions moving forward.

"We're on the journey to that second Test and very hopeful that that will be a positive outcome. When he does come back, what an injection that will be to the group."

Boland likely to step in for Cummins in pace attack

Scott Boland is Cummins' most likely replacement for the Perth Test, with the 36-year-old poised to join stalwarts Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in the pace attack.

Boland averages 12.63 in Australia with his 49 wickets in nine matches including innings figures of 6-7 from four overs when the Baggy Greens hammered England in Melbourne in December 2021 to secure an Ashes retention.

The seamer bagged a hat-trick during the 3-0 sweep in the West Indies earlier this year, while he claimed a five-wicket haul - and eight wickets in the match - in his last outing, for Victoria against New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield.

McDonald said: "Losing your captain's not ideal, but when you talk about Scott Boland being the potential replacement, it's not a bad position to be in."

Image: Australia's Scott Boland took a Test hat-trick in the West Indies this year

Other pace-bowling options for Australia include Michael Neser, Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett, who, like Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Boland, are all 30-plus.

Boland's Victoria team-mate Fergus O'Neill, 24, may be another contender, with the New Zealand-born quick taking 21 wickets in four matches at an average of 17.9 for Nottinghamshire during the early stages of the 2025 County Championship season.

O'Neill took a five-for for Victoria against New South Wales this month.

'More relaxed' Smith to lead in Cummins' absence

Smith is a more than able deputy for Cummins and has stood in for him in six Tests since 2021, with his five victories in that time including the second Ashes Test in Adelaide in 2021 when Cummins was absent due to Covid-19 protocols.

The 36-year-old captained Australia to a 4-0 Ashes victory at home to England in 2017/18 and only lost that job in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.

McDonald said: "Ideally we want the captain available for stability and decision-making but...Steve will slide into that position. We are incredibly fortunate to have such an experienced captain and Pat will be around the group as well."

Smith said: "I have stood in a few times [for Cummins now] and haven't lost a game so hopefully I can keep that up."

Australia batter Usman Khawaja added: "Everyone respects Smith's brain. He is a good captain and even better now that he doesn't have the job full time.

"He is way more relaxed than he was back in the day. I probably enjoy his captaincy now more than I ever have."

Image: Smith has captained Australia in 40 Tests, winning 23, losing 10 and drawing seven

Analysis: Cummins absence a big blow for Australia

Sky Sports' David Ruse:

Smith as captain and Boland as pace bowler are strong replacements for Cummins, then, but the absence of the home side's regular captain for at least the first Test, and possibly even beyond, is a big blow for the Ashes holders.

Cummins is one of the most complete seamers on the planet, picking up 309 wickets in 71 Tests at an average of 22.1 with 14 five-wicket hauls.

He was the leading wicket-taker with 23 when Australia battered England 4-0 in 2017/18 and then struck 21 times when that scoreline was repeated in the 2021/22 Ashes.

No bowler has dismissed England linchpin Joe Root more times in Test cricket than Cummins, with those 11 Root wickets matched only by India's Jasprit Bumrah.

Image: Cummins (pictured) has dismissed England's Joe Root 11 times in Test cricket

Australia will also miss Cummins' experience and runs from the No 8 spot.

We need only go back to the first Test of the 2023 Ashes at Edgbaston, when Cummins guided his men to a nerve-shredding, two-wicket win, to see how vital those can be.

Boland has class with the ball but is not in Cummins' league as a batter down the order, lengthening Australia's tail.

With Cummins missing in Perth, England will know they have a great chance to snatch the early advantage in what promises to be a gripping series.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

