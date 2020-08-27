Ireland News

Kevin O'Brien smashes own car with a six in Irish domestic cricket

Ireland batsman blasts his own vehicle with one of eight sixes in thrilling innings

Last Updated: 27/08/20 7:08pm

Kevin O'Brien's big-hitting exploits cost him his rear window!
Ireland's Kevin O'Brien smashed his own car window with a six as his pulsating innings for Leinster Lightning came at a cost.

O'Brien blasted eight sixes in a 37-ball 82 against North-West Warriors in an Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy game, with one of his maximums sailing into the car park and shattering his rear window.

O'Brien's six-laden knock underpinned Leinster's 124-4 in a match reduced to 12 overs per side due to rain.

The Warriors could only muster 104-8 response, helping Leinster to a 24-run victory under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

O'Brien, 36, blasted the fastest World Cup hundred, from just 50 balls, against England in Bengaluru in March 2011.

He was also part of the Ireland side that beat England in a one-day international in Southampton earlier this summer, as his team earned a consolation win in a series they lost 2-1.

