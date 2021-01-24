Paul Stirling's 11th ODI hundred in vain for Ireland as Afghanistan take unassailable 2-0 lead in series
Paul Stirling becomes Ireland's all-time leading run-scorer across all formats with hundred against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi; Afghanistan win second ODI by seven wickets after Rahmat Shah scores unbeaten 103 and Hashmatullah Shahidi 82
Paul Stirling's 11th ODI hundred came in vain as Rahmat Shah's unbeaten 103 steered Afghanistan to a series-sealing, seven-wicket victory over Ireland in Abu Dhabi.
Ireland - now 2-0 down in the three-match series - made 259-9 with opener Stirling scoring a brilliant 128 from 132 balls, featuring four sixes and 12 fours.
However, Afghanistan - 16-run victors in Thursday's opening fixture - reached their target in 45.2 overs with Rahmat's 109-ball knock containing two sixes and 10 fours.
Hashmatullah Shahidi (82 from 100 balls) provided Rahmat with superb support during a 184-run stand for the third wicket following the loss of openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (31) and Javed Ahmadi (16).
Hashmatullah fell with Afghanistan needing 28 to win, but a quick-fire 21 from captain Asghar Afghan helped his side to victory with 28 balls to spare and they will be targeting a clean sweep in Tuesday's final game.
Stirling - who has overtaken William Porterfield as Ireland's all-time leading run-scorer across all formats - and Curtis Campher (47) put on 106 for Ireland's fourth wicket, but the tourists slipped from 210-3 in the 42nd over as they lost six wickets in their final nine overs.
Naveen-ul-Haq got the crucial wicket of Stirling and finished with figures of 4-42 from his 10 overs, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 3-46.
Naveen, Mujeeb, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi all went at under five runs an over, while Ireland's next highest scorer after Stirling and Campher was Harry Tector with 24.