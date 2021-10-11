Ireland's Amy Hunter, 16, becomes youngest batter to hit ODI hundred in win over Zimbabwe

Ireland's Amy Hunter became the world's youngest batter to score an ODI century with her unbeaten 121 against Zimbabwe

Ireland’s Amy Hunter has celebrated her 16th birthday by becoming the world’s youngest ODI centurion after smashing an undefeated 121 to secure victory against Zimbabwe in Harare.

The Belfast batter - who was playing in only her fourth ODI - broke the record previously held by India's Mithali Raj, scorer of a century against Ireland in 1999 when she was 16 years 205 days.

Hunter's knock, which came from 127 balls and included eight fours, was also the highest score achieved by an Ireland Women batter and set up an 85-run victory - and a 3-1 series success - for her side.

The teenager had mustered just seven runs during her three previous appearances, all in the current series, and admitted: "I felt more nervous for my 50.

"It's a bit surreal. I didn't do so well in the first three games so I was just delighted to get that first four away and from there it kind of flowed.

"From 50 to 100 felt like it went much quicker than from nought to 50. When I came to my hundred I didn't know what to do - take my helmet off or keep it on - but it was unbelievable."

Hunter shared partnerships of 104 and 143 respectively with Gaby Lewis (78) and Laura Delany (68) as Ireland amassed their record ODI total of 312-3 after being put in to bat.

Delany and Sophie MacMahon then took two wickets apiece to restrict Zimbabwe to 227-8 in reply.