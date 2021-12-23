USA stun Ireland with victory in first home game against full ICC member

Ireland's defeat to USA followed a first-round exit at the recent T20 World Cup

USA stunned Ireland as they marked their historic first home game against a full International Cricket Council member side with a 26-run victory in Florida.

USA's landmark day started in disappointing fashion as they tumbled to 16-4 after electing to bat - but Sushant Modani (50 off 39 balls) and Gajanand Singh (65 off 42) then put on 110 from 70 balls for the fifth wicket.

Marty Kain (39no off 15) then played a powerful cameo as the hosts posted 188-6.

Ireland opener Paul Stirling cracked 31 from 15 balls at the start of the reply and Lorcan Tucker top-scored with an unbeaten 57 from 49 balls but no other batter passed 19 as the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals and ended on 162-6.

Absolutely stunning performance from #TeamUSA here in Florida, during the 1st T20I match of the Dafabet USA vs. Ireland Series 2021 ❤️🤍💙



After being down 16/4 in the 4th over, our mighty men stepped up to the crease and bashed 172 runs off ONLY 104 balls 😮#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/fMHPeMF31t — USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021

Ireland's defeat followed a first-round exit at the recent T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman where losses to Namibia and Sri Lanka saw them miss out on the Super 12 stage.

Ireland face USA in another T20 on Thursday before the sides contest three one-day internationals on December 26, 28 and 30.

Balbirnie: Ireland deserved to lose

Ireland captain Any Balbirnie, who was dismissed for four after opening the batting with Stirling, said: "It started really well but from there it was pretty brutal stuff from us and not good enough.

"We knew it was a good wicket and we would have to work hard for the 10 wickets if we were to get them. We didn't create enough chances and we didn't bowl well enough.

"They played brilliantly but we gave them a lot of bad balls to hit as well, which is disappointing. We just weren't good enough deserved to lose."

Ireland are 17th in the ICC T20 international rankings, 13 places ahead of USA, who sit in 30th spot.