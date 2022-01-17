Ireland secure 2-1 ODI series win over West Indies as Harry Tector and Andy McBrine star in Jamaica

Ireland batter Harry Tector has scored seven half-centuries in his last 10 on-day international innings

Ireland clinched a 2-1 one-day international series victory over West Indies as Harry Tector scored his third fifty in a row and seventh in his last 10 matches in the format and Andy McBrine impressed with bat and ball.

Tector followed his scores of 53 and 54 not out across the first two matches with 52 in the decider at Sabina Park in Jamaica as Ireland successfully chased a target of 213 after a wobble to secure a dramatic two-wicket win and their first away ODI series success against a full International Cricket Council member.

Ireland were 152-2 in the run chase with Tector and McBrine (59) - the latter having earlier taken four wickets as West Indies were dismissed for 212 - putting on 79 for the third wicket.

McBrine had added 72 with Paul Stirling (44) for the second wicket once opener William Porterfield (0) was out to the first ball of the innings.

Harry Tector’s last 10 ODIs (updated)



▪️58 v Netherlands

▪️25 v South Africa

▪️79 v South Africa

▪️29 v South Africa

▪️50 v Zimbabwe

▪️55 v Zimbabwe

▪️13* v Zimbabwe

▪️53 v West Indies

▪️54* v West Indies



Today:

▪️52 v West Indies

McBrine's dismissal triggered a collapse of six wickets for 56 runs as Ireland slipped to 208-8 at the end of the 43rd over - but Craig Young then hit the winning four in the 45th as the tourists triumphed with 31 balls to spare.

Ireland lost the series opener by 24 runs but then won the second by five wickets on DLS.

The win propelled Ireland up to third in the points table of the World Cup Super League, which is the pathway for qualification for the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.

West Indies return to action as early as Saturday when they begin a five-match T20 international series against England.

Kieron Pollard's side were dismissed inside 45 overs by Ireland in the final ODI after failing to capitalise on a good start which had seen them 72-0 in the 11th over.

Opener Shai Hope top-scored with 53 from 39 deliveries, while spinner McBrine (4-28) and seamer Young (3-43) were the pick of the Ireland attack.

Jason Holder's 44 rallied West Indies after they had lost seven wickets for 47 runs to tumble to 119-7, with the all-rounder bossing a 62-run stand with Akeal Hosein (23) for the eighth wicket.