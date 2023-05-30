Harry Tector and Curtis Campher among Ireland's players to watch against England in Lord's Test

It is almost four years since Ireland's fledgling Test team took the stage at Lord's - and initially created something of a stir by rolling their hosts for only 85.

Seamer Tim Murtagh, finally playing a Test on his home ground at the age of 37, scythed through England's batting line-up on the first morning with figures of 5-13, but the Irish dream soon evaporated.

England recovered to triumph by 145 runs, sweeping the visitors aside for just 38 in their second innings - and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic the following winter pushed their Test ambitions onto the back burner until recently.

Although still playing at Lord's for Middlesex, Murtagh is now retired from the international set-up, along with fellow Ireland stalwarts William Porterfield, Kevin O'Brien and Gary Wilson.

So who are some of the faces to watch out for when Ireland return to Lord's for a one-off Test beginning on Thursday? Sky Sports takes a look...

Harry Tector

Originally drafted into Ireland's ODI team during their Covid-era series against England at a near-deserted Ageas Bowl, the hard-hitting Tector has quickly taken to Test cricket since his debut in April against Bangladesh.

The right-hander top-scored with 50 in Ireland's first innings and batted patiently to compile another half-century second time around, leading a rebuilding job after his side collapsed to 13-4.

Tector then came within touching distance of a maiden hundred against Sri Lanka in Galle, scoring 85 before he was second last out and the No 4 slot looks to be the 23-year-old's already after just three Tests.

Curtis Campher

Like Tector, the South Africa-born all-rounder took his international bow during the 2020 ODI series in England - but the T20 World Cup the following year was the stage for him to dominate the headlines.

Campher became only the second player to take a hat-trick in the tournament's history, picking up four wickets in four balls against the Netherlands, but it may be too early to judge his bowling qualities at Test level after three outings for his medium pace on less helpful pitches in the subcontinent.

With the bat, though, Campher's credentials are not in doubt - he registered an impressive 111 to bolster Ireland's total of 492 against Sri Lanka, their highest so far since entering the Test arena.

Lorcan Tucker

Despite making his international debut back in 2016, it took Tucker some time to cement his role as Ireland's first-choice wicketkeeper before making an impact at last year's T20 World Cup and earning his first Test cap against Bangladesh.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut, claiming the notable scalp of Shakib Al Hasan as his first Test dismissal and following that up with a courageous knock of 108 to ensure Ireland at least avoided an innings defeat.

Tucker continued that form during the Sri Lanka series, moving up a place in the order to six and posting 80 during the second Test to ensure he arrives at Lord's with a healthy batting average of 48.16.

Andy Balbirnie

Balbirnie led Ireland to victory over England at the T20 World Cup in Australia last year - his side the only one to inflict a defeat on the eventual champions in the tournament.

The 32-year-old will now hope to propel Ireland to a maiden Test win over England and a first against anyone in the format, with the team having lost all six of their matches since earning Test status.

Balbirnie knows all about Lord's from his stint as a Middlesex player between 2011 and 2015 and scored 55 at the venue in the 2019 Test against England to help his side earn a first-innings lead of 122, before the hosts fought back.

The Ireland captain made 95 against Sri Lanka in Galle in April and he may need another score of note if his team are to have a chance of upsetting England. Balbirnie is set to bat at No 3 at Lord's with Tector, Tucker and the shot-making Paul Stirling completing a talented middle order.

Mark Adair

While it was Murtagh who principally shredded England on the opening day at Lord's four years ago, fellow seamer Adair chipped in with three wickets, including that of Joe Root, before collecting another three in the home side's second innings.

Adair removed Root twice in the match and also pinned Jonny Bairstow lbw for a duck to condemn the Yorkshireman to a pair. Ireland would love it if he could do the same at cricket HQ this week.

The former Warwickshire paceman will lead Ireland's attack in the absence of the rested Josh Little, with batting coach Gary Wilson saying: "Mark was here four years ago and had a great Test match then so we'll be looking for more of the same."

