Curtis Campher: Ireland cricketer first man to take five wickets in five balls

Curtis Campher first man to take five wickets in as many balls; Irish all-rounder matches achievement of Zimbabwe women's Kelis Ndhlovu last year; Campher previously took four wickets in four balls for Ireland against Netherlands during 2021 T20 World Cup

Thursday 10 July 2025 21:10, UK

Curtis Campher removed Craig Williams for 15 with his first delivery in the match
Image: Curtis Campher took five wickets in five balls in Irish domestic cricket - having previously bagged four in four during the 2021 T20 World Cup

Ireland's Curtis Campher has become the first male player to take five wickets in as many deliveries.

The 26-year-old matched the achievement of Zimbabwe women all-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu, who bagged five in five during a domestic under-19 T20 fixture versus Eagles Women in 2024.

Campher's haul came playing for Munster Reds in their Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy win over the North-West Warriors in Dublin on Thursday.

The seamer bowled Warriors' Jared Wilson and then pinned Graham Hume lbw from the final two balls of the 12th over before completing his hat-trick in the 14th as his Ireland team-mate Andy McBrine was caught at deep midwicket.

Campher's remarkable run continued as he had Robbie Millar caught behind and then castled Josh Wilson to end with figures of 5-16 from 2.3 overs as Warriors tumbled from 88-5 to 88 all out.

The South Africa-born all-rounder said: "Because of the change of overs, I wasn't really sure what was happening. I just kind of stuck to my guns and kept it real simple and luckily it kind of went off."

Campher previously bagged four wickets in four balls for Ireland against Netherlands during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

