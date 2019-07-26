Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir retires from Test cricket

Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir wants to focus on white ball cricket

Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect at the age of 27.

The left-arm paceman, who was Pakistan's leading wicket-taker at this year's Cricket World Cup, has made the decision to allow himself to "concentrate on white-ball cricket" for the remainder of his career.

Amir served a five-year ban from all forms of cricket after being caught spot-fixing as a 17-year-old during Pakistan's tour of England in 2010.

Mohammad Amir has taken 119 wickets in 36 Test matches for Pakistan

"It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game," Amir said in a statement released on Friday. "I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white-ball cricket.

"Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team's upcoming challenges, including next year's ICC T20 World Cup.

"It has not been an easy decision to make and I have been thinking about this for some time. But with the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly, and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in Test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly."

Amir was one of the brightest prospects in the game when his ban came in 2010 and he ends his career with just 36 Tests to his name.

In that time he took 119 wickets, including 24 in his last six Tests, the last of which came against South Africa in Johannesburg in January.