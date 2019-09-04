Misbah-ul-Haq named Pakistan head coach

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been named head coach of the national side on a three-year contract.

The 45-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2017, will coach Pakistan in all three formats.

He will be supported by Waqar Younis, who returns to the national team as bowling coach.

Misbah replaces former head coach Mickey Arthur, who left Pakistan at the end of his contract in August after they failed to reach the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup.

The selection panel described Misbah as the "unanimous choice" for the vacant role and have confirmed he will also take over as the chairman of selectors for the national team.

"It is very humbling for me to join a select group of some of the very best to have coached the Pakistan national sides in the past," Misbah said.

"It is an honour and more than that, a massive responsibility as we live and breathe cricket.

"I know expectations are high, but I am absolutely ready and up for the task otherwise I would not have thrown my name in the hat for one of the most challenging and coveted roles in Pakistan cricket."

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan added: "We are delighted to have someone of Misbah-ul-Haq's leadership, skill and stature taking on the responsibility of our national team.

"At the same time, I want to thank all the local and foreign candidates who offered their services, but the panel unanimously put their weight behind Misbah as it believed he was a perfect fit for the dual assignments due to his understanding, knowledge and demands of Pakistan cricket across all the three formats of the game."