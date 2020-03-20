PCB charges Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal for two breaches of anti-corruption code

Umar Akmal has been changed by the Pakistan Cricket Board for two breaches of its anti-corruption code.

Umar Akmal has been charged by the Pakistan Cricket Board for two breaches of its anti-corruption code.

Akmal's punishment could range from anywhere between a six-month suspension to a lifetime ban should he be found guilty.

The 29-year-old was provisionally suspended on February 20, shortly before he was due to play for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

Akmal was informed of the charges on March 17 and now has until March 31 to respond in writing.

Akmal has played 221 games for Pakistan across the formats

The PCB code stipulates that players must disclose to the organisation's Vigilance and Security Department approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct.

Akmal has played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20 internationals for Pakistan, scoring over 5,800 runs across the formats, including three centuries.

The middle-order batsman scored a hundred on Test debut against New Zealand in 2009 but has not played in the format since 2011.

Akmal was also sent home from England in 2017 when he failed a fitness test before that year's Champions Trophy, a tournament Pakistan won after beating India in the final at The Oval.