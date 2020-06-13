Shahid Afridi: Former Pakistan captain tests positive for coronavirus

Shahid Afridi played over 500 international games across all formats

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm COVID positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery," Afridi, 40, wrote on Twitter.

The all-rounder played over 500 international games across all formats after making his debut in 1996.

Afridi's last match for Pakistan was the defeat by Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup in Mohali in March 2016.

Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq passed on his best wishes to Afridi following his positive test.

"My prayers are with him, all well wishes with him that he gets out of this soon," said Misbah.

"Throughout the Covid situation he was helping the poor, doing a very good job. I think he was doing a lot of work in the area of Balochistan and the northern areas just to help the people."

Pakistan have named a 29-man squad for their tour of England but Haris Sohail will miss the trip over coronavirus concerns.

The PCB confirmed on Thursday that the side would be heading to England later this summer for behind-closed-doors matches, although the exact schedule is yet to be announced.

Middle-order batsman Haris is the only Pakistan player to withdraw due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following a similar decision made by West Indies trio Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul.

Openers: Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood

Middle-order batsmen: Azhar Ali (Test captain), Babar Azam (Test vice-captain and T20I captain), Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed