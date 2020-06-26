Pakistan announce 20 players will travel to England on Sunday ahead of this summer's Test and T20I tour

Naseem Shah and Azhar Ali are among 20 Pakistan players who will travel to England on Sunday

Pakistan have announced that 20 players and 11 support staff will depart for the tour of England on Sunday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Friday that Pakistan would travel as planned on a chartered fight this weekend ahead of three Tests and as many T20 internationals in August and September.

The Pakistan Cricket Board revealed the identity of the players on Saturday after a further round of coronavirus testing.

Pakistan players flying to England on Sunday Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah

Ten players in Pakistan's initial 29-man squad tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, but six of that group have since tested negative - Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hasnain.

Those players will not board the plane on Sunday as having tested positive initially they must now receive two negative tests in order to travel - their third tests will take place some time next week.

Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Imran Khan, as well team masseur Malang Ali, have tested positive for coronavirus for a second time and will also not depart as they remain in quarantine.

Shadab Khan (left) has tested negative for coronavirus but will not travel on Sunday having tested positive initially

Fast bowler Musa Khan and Pakistan Under-19 captain and wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir, who were not named in Pakistan's initial 29-man squad, will travel in the 20-man group having tested negative.

Zafar Gohar, a left-arm spinner who played an ODI against England in Sharjah in 2015, will join the side from England but will only be involved in pre-match preparations.

Physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon and bowling coach Waqar Younis will join the side directly from South Africa and Australia, respectively, while all-rounder Shoaib Malik is expected to travel around July 24 after spending time with his family having not seen them for five months.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said: "This was a challenging and unprecedented process that we have conducted and I am pleased that following a second round of testing, we are able to confirm 20 players and 11 player support personnel will travel to Manchester on Sunday.

"With the Test series being played first in August, [head coach] Misbah [ul-Haq] is satisfied with the group of players that are traveling on Sunday as the focus will be on red-ball preparation. Misbah understands that flexibility and adaptability will be needed with his training and practice schedule while operating under various guidelines.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan: 'I want to reassure the players left behind that the PCB will provide them the best support and look after them during the quarantine period'

"I want to reassure the players and the official left behind that the PCB will provide them the best support and look after them during the quarantine period.

"It needs to be remembered that these players were asymptomatic, which means their chances of regaining complete fitness are higher and brighter than most. As soon as these players test negative twice through the PCB testing process they will be flown to England to join the squad."

On arrival in England, the Pakistan squad will head to Blackfinch New Road, using Worcestershire's ground as their base and training camp during a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The plan is then to move to Derbyshire's Incora County Ground on July 13 to begin internal warm-up matches ahead of the first Test - the ECB says a schedule for the international fixtures will be announced in due course.

